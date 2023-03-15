Watch Now
Data shows catalytic converter theft continues surge in US, Colorado

AP
FILE - This photo provided by the Phoenix Police Department shows stolen catalytic converters that were recovered after detectives served a search warrant at a storage unit in Phoenix, May 27, 2022. The Minnesota Senate voted 40-25 on Thursday, March 2, 2023, to make it harder for thieves to sell stolen catalytic converters, a crime that has skyrocketed across the country in recent years. (Phoenix Police Department via AP, File)
Posted at 12:22 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 14:22:38-04

DENVER — Catalytic converter theft continues to be a problem in Colorado and the country.

On Wednesday, CARFAX released data showing just how bad the problem has become. The vehicle data website estimates as many as 153,000 catalytic converters were stolen across the US in 2022.

In Colorado, thefts of the pollution control devices from cars and trucks have increased more than 5,000% statewide between 2019 and 2021.

Thieves are stealing the devices for the precious metals found inside – namely, platinum, palladium, and rhodium, which goes from $970-$10,000 per ounce.

According to CARFAX, the most popular vehicles targeted by thieves in the Southwest, including Colorado, are Ford F-Series trucks, Toyota Tundra, Toyota Tacoma, Chevrolet Silverado, Toyota Prius, Honda Accord, Ford Expedition, Honda CR-V, Mitsubishi Outlander and the Ford Explorer.

Law enforcement sources say that current laws in Colorado make it difficult to catch and prosecute thieves.

Last year, Gov. Jared Polis signed two new laws designed to cut down on catalytic converter thefts. But law enforcement say this is only the first step.

