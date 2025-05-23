Dan Grossman, experienced CO journalist and former Scripps News correspondent, joins Denver7 a morning anchor

DENVER – Dan Grossman, an experienced Colorado journalist who most recently worked as a national correspondent for Scripps News, the national broadcasting arm of Denver7’s parent company, is set to join the station’s morning anchor desk.

Grossman brings seven years of Colorado reporting experience to the Denver7 morning team, having spent a stint at KUSA and later being based here with Scripps News. He has also worked for stations in Virginia, Arkansas and Florida.

His first day on air will be Monday, May 26.

As he joins the Denver7 team, Dan will be even more embedded in the community he calls home.

“Working for Scripps News, it was strange being a part of this community, loving this community, wanting for it to continue to be my community – but working on more of a national stage,” he said. “But I really like being able to work for the people in the place that I connect with, and I’m looking forward to connecting more directly with the people in Colorado.”

Grossman has reported on-scene from high-profile events like the catastrophic wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii and Hurricane Milton in Fort Myers, Fla. He thrives on the intensity and dynamism of a breaking news event, he said.

It was his time reporting on the Marshall Fire here at home, though, that made him want to return to local news.

“There's only so much you can do for the community as a national correspondent. It becomes a national story for so long, and then it kind of shifts after a few days,” he said. “Knowing how long of a recovery that was for the folks in Louisville and Superior, it made me really want to be more active in the local community and do things that serve the people where I live.”

"Dan epitomizes what we look for when we hire anchors at Denver7,” said Denver7 Senior News Director Megan Jurgemeyer. “He’s a journalist first, focused on covering stories that matter to our community. Because he’s traveled the country, Dan has developed journalistic expertise he’ll bring to our newscasts every day. We’re also lucky that Dan has called Colorado home for several years, so he is very familiar with all the wonderful things our state has to offer and the issues our neighbors face every day.”

Where should Dan go?

During Dan’s first week on air, he’s excited to hear from you. Let us know where you’d like Dan to visit to talk with community members by filling out the contact form below. He’ll spend time in one of the communities entered – and then anchor the morning newscast from on location next Friday, May 30.

Dan off camera

Dan is a native of the northeast who’s developed an affinity for Colorado’s nature.

“I grew up by the beach, and there was just something so humbling about sitting in the presence of the mountains here,” he said.

He’s a snowboarder, a hiker and a long-distance runner. He’s also a self-proclaimed foodie – a “millennial stereotype” but something he says with pride.

We, of course, pressed him for his recommended local spots.

“It’s hard for me to stray away from Safta,” the Israeli restaurant in The Source Hotel in RiNo, he said. “There's just something about the falafel there that is just outrageously good.”

He also offered Giordano’s on 38th in the Lower Highlands and Rosenberg’s Bagels as go-to spots.