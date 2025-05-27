Dam project in Staunton State Park will begin in June, with end date expected in October

PINE, Colo. — Construction will begin at a dam within Staunton State Park in June and is expected to continue into October with minimal impacts to visitors during the weekends.

Elk Falls Reservoir, also called Elk Falls Pond, is on the far western side of the park and is accessible by the Bugling Elk Trail or Marmot Passage Trail.

The dam at this pond was built in 1925 and while it is considered stable, there are some "safety deficiencies" that could become an issue for long-term water storage, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said. This sort of dam failure could impact homes and businesses downstream of North Elk Creek. The project will ensure the infrastructure meets modern dam safety standards.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

To allow the contractor to access the dam, the pond will be drained and North Elk Creek will be rerouted, CPW said, adding that this move will not impact Elk Falls downstream. It's not yet clear when it will be refilled.

As far as impacts to wildlife, CPW said brook trout will use the rerouted North Elk Creek as well as an existing stream channel upstream. Sites that raptors have historically used for nesting are located far away enough that they shouldn't be disturbed by project noise, CPW added. Other critters, like deer, elk and moose will likely avoid the area.

"The rehabilitated dam will comply with dam safety regulatory requirements and maintain the backcountry aesthetic by using native vegetation, rocks and other earthen materials found in Staunton," CPW said.

The new dam will be 8 feet wider and the same height.

Crews will do the work on weekdays to minimize impact to visitors. However, the equestrian parking lot will remain closed through the project timeline. A parking lot for these trailers is available at the Mason Creek or visitors center.

To stay up to date with trail and road closures, visit any of Staunton State Park's social media sites or COTREX, Colorado's Trail Explorer app.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Anybody with questions about this project can contact the Staunton State Park visitors center at 303-816-0912 or staunton.park@state.co.us.

In addition, a section of Davis Ponds Trail will close between May 27 and June 14 for a bridge repair.