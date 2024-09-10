DA Linda Stanley to be disbarred over misconduct during Barry Morphew prosecution, state board rules

Eleventh Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley will be disbarred for ethical violations on the job, a Colorado disciplinary board ruled Tuesday.

State disciplinary authorities found Stanley made inappropriate comments to the media during the high-profile prosecution of Barry Morphew, did not adequately supervise the prosecution of the case, caused numerous discovery violations, initiated a baseless investigation into the judge on the case and made inappropriate comments to the media in an unrelated case.

“Taken in totality, a majority of the Hearing Board concludes that these ethical violations warrant respondent’s disbarment,” the 83-page disciplinary order, published Tuesday, says.

The decision comes three months after Stanley faced allegations of professional misconduct during a two-week disciplinary hearing in June.

State regulators accused Stanley of making inappropriate comments to members of the media and on a YouTube true-crime show when she prosecuted Morphew for the murder of his wife in 2020, among other misconduct.

Denver7 obtained the opinion, which can be read in full below.