DA: Larimer County sheriff's deputy justified in deadly May shooting

No charges will be filed against a Larimer County sheriff's deputy following a deadly shooting in May, the Weld County district attorney announced Tuesday.

Around 6:30 p.m. on May 26, deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle in the area of South County Road 7 and East Highway 60. The passenger was a known fugitive, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the vehicle took off and the passenger shot at deputies.

During the pursuit, the driver fire multiple rounds at the deputies, according to the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team, which was called in to investigate.

The vehicle then stopped, and the passenger ran off into a field near Weld County Road 38 east of I-25. The suspect was shot by a deputy, according to the sheriff's office.

The CIRT later confirmed the fugitive died from the shooting. The Weld County Coroner's Office confirmed on June 1 the victim is 53-year-old Douglas Weishaupl, of Loveland.

In a letter, District Attorney Michael Rourke ruled Corporal Justin Calkins was justified in his actions.

"Cpl. Calkins reasonably believed when he fired his weapon that he and other officers and deputies were in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury," Rourke said.