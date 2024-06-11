Watch Now
DA drops charges in Colorado’s biggest casino theft in decades, says employee was scammed

Employee fell victim to a likely-international conspiracy, DA says
Monarch Casino
Posted at 10:59 PM, Jun 10, 2024

Prosecutors on Friday dropped all charges against a former Monarch Casino Resort and Spa employee who took $500,000 in cash from the casino, conceding that the woman was scammed by likely international thieves.

During a court hearing Friday, prosecutors with the First Judicial District Attorney’s office said an extensive investigation into the theft revealed the casino employee fell victim to a likely international conspiracy to scam casino employees into removing money from the casino and delivering that money to thieves, and that similar schemes were perpetrated across the U.S. in the summer of 2023.

Prosecutors said they could not ethically proceed with the case against former casino employee Sabrina Eddy, who did not profit from the theft.

The half-million-dollar heist last year was the biggest casino theft in Colorado since gambling was legalized in 1991, state regulators said. Eddy was arrested and charged with a single count of felony theft after the March 12, 2023, heist — but she maintained that she thought she was doing what her bosses wanted when she loaded cash bricks of $50,000 into boxes in the middle of the night and handed them to a man she’d never met.

Prosecutors on Friday agreed with that characterization of events as they moved to dismiss the charges.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

