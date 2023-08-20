Watch Now
Cyclist killed in crash involving vehicle near I-25 in Denver

Posted at 10:51 AM, Aug 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-20 12:55:12-04

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle Sunday morning.

It happened in the area of Interstate 25 and Santa Fe Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department.

One person was pronounced deceased on scene. Police said the fatal victim is the cyclist, who has not been identified.

There are no reports of additional injuries.

Police said motorists should expect delays in the area.

