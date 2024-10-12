Cyclist dead, another injured after single-vehicle crash in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A 55-year-old man on a bicycle was killed and another cyclist injured in a crash involving a pickup truck in Douglas County Saturday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Colorado Highway 83 and Jones Road, east of Larkspur.

The Colorado State Patrol said the driver of a Dodge pickup truck struck both cyclists. No charges have been requested at this time.

The identity of the fatal victim, a Highlands Ranch resident, has not been released. The other cyclist sustained minor injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The CSP said the cyclists were not part of an organized bicyclist event at the time of the crash.