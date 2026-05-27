Cyclist crossing highway killed in Brighton vehicle crash

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Police in Brighton are investigating after a driver of a vehicle struck and killed a cyclist Tuesday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 85 and E. 120th Avenue.

Police said the cyclist was crossing the highway against a red light when they were struck by the northbound vehicle.

The bicyclist was transported to Platte Valley Medical Center shortly after and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The driver remained on scene, was uninjured, and showed no signs of impairment, according to police.

The cyclist’s identity is being withheld pending positive identification by the coroner’s office and notification of next of kin.