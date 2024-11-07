'Cycle of domestic violence is a real thing': Greeley police chief shares new details on shooting at UCHealth

GREELEY, Colo. — A woman who was ambushed by her estranged husband in the parking lot of UCHealth Greeley last week is now recovering at home, the Greeley police chief told Denver7 on Wednesday.

"This incident hit home to the entire police department and... our citizens," said Greeley Police Chief Adam Turk.

The 35-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the hospital's parking lot, located at 6767 W. 29th St., around 8 a.m. on Halloween, Greeley police said that day. As she pulled into the parking lot, her estranged husband confronted her in a car, got out of the vehicle and "immediately began shooting," Chief Turk said.

She was able to walk into the hospital's emergency room and the suspect fled from the scene. A UCHealth spokesman told Denver7 a few hours after the shooting that they believe it was "an isolated case of domestic violence."

"The way she was able to overcome the incident — as fast as it happened — and drive away, saved her own life," he said. "(It) got her out of the situation where she was able to get into the hospital and receive treatment for her wounds."

The suspect was later found dead following a fire at a home in Evans. The woman is recovering at home, Chief Turk said.

Greeley Suspect found dead in home after shooting woman outside Greeley hospital Stephanie Butzer

Chief Turk said the suspect was known to his department — he had been arrested on charges of allegedly vandalizing the victim's car back in August. The damage was so significant the charge was a felony, he said. After the suspect was released from jail, he was issued a restraining order that prohibited him from direct or indirect contact with the victim, the police chief said.

"Unfortunately, this incident escalated to a point that none of us want to see," he said. "And the cycle of domestic violence is a real thing... I felt that it was not just an opportunity, but an obligation, for us to not wait as an organization, and start educating our community on the importance of intimate partner violence and what resources are available to our residents."

In mid-October, the victim reported that she believed somebody who possibly knew her estranged husband was following her. That is still under investigation. And on Oct. 18, the suspect violated his restraining order, according to the Evans Police Department. Evans police said they attempted to arrest him at his home, but he would not come out of the house.

In the wake of the shooting, Chief Turk said he believes his agency took the correct steps in the case. Protecting domestic violence victims is a top priority, he added.

"This is why we put out the information on things to look for and be aware of," he explained. "Know your surroundings, know if you're being followed, know if you're being harassed. Any touching that causes alarm or bodily injury is a crime between domestic partners. The purpose is for people to have conversations and to be educated and to know that if they're a victim of domestic violence, they need to report it."

Greeley Police Department's victim service program serves the city, as well as 12 surrounding areas, including Ault, Eaton, Evans, Garden City, Johnstown, Kersey, LaSalle, Milliken, Nunn, Severance, Platteville, and Windsor.

"There's a whole system built around helping victims of domestic violence, male or female," Chief Turk said. "So really, the purpose of our education is to allow victims to know what to look out for and when to call the police."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there is help available. Here are a few organizations that offer assistance in the area:

