Cybertruck that exploded outside Trump Hotel in Las Vegas rented in Colorado

LAS VEGAS — The Tesla Cybertruck that caught fire and exploded outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas Wednesday, killing the sole occupant, was rented in Colorado and driven to Nevada, according to Kevin McMahill, sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

McMahill said investigators were able to track the truck’s journey from Colorado to Las Vegas as the driver stopped at charging stations along the route.

The truck was rented via the Turo app. However, it's unclear where in Colorado the Tesla was rented.

A Turo spokesperson did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Clark County Fire Department officials told a news conference that a person died inside the futuristic-looking pickup truck and they were working to get the body out. Seven people nearby had minor injuries and several were taken to a hospital.

The fire in the valet area of the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas was reported at 8:40 a.m., a county spokesperson said in a statement.

According to a law enforcement official, the truck appeared to have a load of fireworks. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday afternoon on X that "we have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself. All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion.”

"The whole Tesla senior team is investigating this matter right now,” Musk said in an earlier post on the platform after attending a New Year's Eve party at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. “We’ve never seen anything like this.”

Law enforcement officials have not ruled out terrorism as a possible motive, a person familiar with the matter said.