Cyberattack disrupts CodeRED Alerts in at least two Colorado counties

DENVER — Colorado law enforcement is investigating what they call a targeted cyberattack that brought down the OnSolve CodeRED notification system in at least two counties.

The CodeRED system notifies residents who are subscribed to the service of critical information during emergencies via phone calls, text messages, or email.

Officials were quick to point out that this shutdown does not affect other systems or data, nor does it affect 911 services.

Grand County announced Saturday that its system was down due to “a cybersecurity incident.”

On Monday, Park County said its CodeRed environment was brought down by an “organized cybercriminal group.”

The county warned its residents that the attack had compromised some subscriber data, including names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, and/or associated passwords used to create user profiles for alerts.

However, county officials said there is no indication that this data has been published online and urged users to change their passwords.

Park County officials said Monday that they have decommissioned the OnSolve CodeRED platform and are expediting plans to implement a new CodeRED system using the Crisis24 platform.

Please note, the CodeRED by Crisis24 platform will currently provide only basic alert and notification capabilities using publicly available phone data. Limitations are as follows: