Cyber sales booming for local companies despite lingering economic uncertainty

DENVER — A Denver fulfillment center for a number of local brands, including Rosy Rings Studio, is experiencing astronomical volume this Cyber Week, despite grim economic news of inflation and recession.

“All you’ve heard on the business news is ‘impending recession,’ or ‘we’re already in a recession’ and all the rest of this stuff. So, you would think that consumer spending for the holiday season had slowed down. But what we’re actually seeing is an explosion in volumes,” said a manager at the fulfillment center.

In fact, Rosy Rings has seen its sales double this year over last.

Crews inside the massive warehouse and fulfillment center on I-70 have been working extended shifts to fulfill orders for several other locally-owned brands, including Pactimo cycling apparel and gear, Icelantic skis and Side Dish salad dressing.

Shipping volumes are up 30% at the fulfillment center compared to 2021.

“It’s aggressive online sales,” said the manager. “So, they’re doing 30-40% off, and they’ve been extending these sales. Whatever’s been working for them, they’ve been doubling down on that.”

Rosy Rings has doubled its shipping volume over this time last year.

Keep in mind, guaranteed ground service delivery before Christmas is December 15.