Watch: Curious dog sparks house fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is reminding homeowners of the importance of smoke detectors after a curious dog sparked a house fire last month.

Firefighters were called out to reports of a fire at a home in the 1600 block of Rushmore Drive around 4:43 a.m. on June 26. A fire had sparked on the stove and was extinguished by one of the homeowners, according to CSFD.

A crew arrived and found evidence of a fire but no active fire. The man who extinguished the fire was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

After looking through the homeowners' security video, CSFD determined that the family dog accidentally switched on the stove while trying to smell boxes that were on top.

FULL VIDEO: Curious dog sparks house fire in Colorado Springs

The homeowners were alerted to the fire by their Apple Home Pod, which sent them a "High Heat" notice.

CSFD is reminding homeowners to have working smoke alarms inside and outside every sleeping area as well as on every floor of the home. All combustibles should also be moved away from stovetops or ovens.