Cuchara to reopen for at least two days of summer skiing

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. — If your ski season felt lacking this year, there's still a chance for your skis to touch snow.

Cuchara Mountain Park, located in Huerfano County, announced Friday it would reopen for at least two days of "summer slush."

"We will be pushing out our snow pile for some summer/winter fun!" the nonprofit mountain park wrote in a Facebook post.

There's a $10 hiking fee for events on the snow Friday, June 12 and a $20 competition fee for Saturday June 13. Season passholders can participate for free.

Sunday events are also on the docket, depending how the snow holds up.

It's the first time the ski hill has ever offered ski events in June, per a Monday post.

This is just the latest in big moves this year for the Southern Colorado ski hill.

After years of fundraising and community efforts, lift-powered skiing returned to the mountain this season with the reopening of Chair 4, which serves about a half-dozen runs over 50 acres of skiable terrain.

Originally opened in 1981, the mountain — then-called Panadero Ski Area — once offered 230 skiable acres, but following what its website describes "years of volatility," the mountain closed down in 2000. After years of abandonment, the Cuchara Foundation purchased the base area in 2017 and created the Panadero Ski Corporation in late 2019 to bring skiing back to the mountain.

Read Denver7’s previous coverage of Cuchara Mountain Park below: