BOULDER, COLO. — The CU Athletics Department announced operational changes for Saturday’s home football game against the UCF Knights due to the forecast high winds.

The changes include a ban on tents in the tailgating areas on Franklin and Benson Fields.

Chip’s Kids Club, which is typically located on Duane Field, has been canceled.

Ralphie’s Road will be open as scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., but without the entrance arches or tents.