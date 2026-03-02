CU Buffs quarterback Dominiq Ponder dies in car crash over the weekend

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado Athletics Department has announced the tragic passing of one of CU Boulder’s quarterbacks. Dominiq Ponder died early Sunday morning in a deadly crash in Boulder County.

Teammates, friends and staff will be grieving the loss of the 23-year-old quarterback as spring practice for the football team is set to start on Monday. Athletics Department spokesperson Steve Hurlbert confirmed that the team will start spring practice today as scheduled.

Dominiq Ponder was a Florida native, who transferred to Colorado two years ago. He played two games during the 2025 season, making his debut that year against Arizona.

Colorado State Patrol says Ponder was driving in Boulder County when he lost control on a right hand curve. His car crossed into the opposing traffic lane, went through a guardrail, then hit an electrical line pole before catching fire.

Ponder was pronounced dead at the scene. CSP says speed is a suspected factor.

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, posted on X saying Dominiq was one of his favorites, adding that he was "Loved, Respected & a Born Leader."

God please comfort the Ponder family, friends & Loved ones. Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let’s pray for all that knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord you’re receiving a good 1. Comfort us Lord Comfort us. #CoachPrime pic.twitter.com/2R7BAVyZ8u — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) March 1, 2026

Athletic Director Fernando Lovo said Ponder’s family has requested privacy at this time and said the entire CU Athletics is devastated.

"He epitomized the values of passion, enthusiasm, leadership, toughness, and intelligence that were revered by his teammates and coaches alike," he said. "Our hearts go out to his family and all of his teammates during this difficult time."

CU Athletics is making counseling resources available for the student athletes and staff during this time.