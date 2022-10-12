CU Boulder police investigating felony menacing on north side of main campus

BOULDER, Colo. — Police at the University of Colorado in Boulder are searching for a suspect accused of threatening a person who came across him trying to steal a bicycle.

At 11:12 p.m. on Tuesday, a suspect attempted to steal a bike and when a person approached the suspect, he threatened them, saying he had a hammer, the CU Boulder Police Department said. The suspect then fled, leaving the bike at the scene. The bike's lock was destroyed, police said.

The crime happened at 1350 20th St. in the Marine Court Apartments, which is part of graduate and family housing, the department said.



Police are now searching for the suspect.

The suspect was described as a white man in his mid 30s, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 180 pounds. He had a thin build and brown hair. At the time, he was wearing a black hoodie — possibly with a green shirt underneath — and dark-colored sweatpants, police said. He carried a dark-colored backpack.

Anybody with information on this crime or the suspect's identify is asked to CUPD at 303-492-6666, and reference case number 2022-1717. To share information anonymously, contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, texting "NOCO" to 274673, or submitting the tip online here.