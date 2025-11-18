CSU professors invent a new shoe for people with foot disabilities

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — After learning about barriers to outdoor activities, two Colorado State University professors have invented a new shoe for people who have foot disabilities caused by conditions like cerebral palsy and stroke.

“The exciting thing about this project is for it to get out of our university and onto the shelves and into the hands of people who could really benefit from it,” said CSU Associate Professor of Design and Merchandising Kristen Morris.

An estimated 5.4 million adults in the U.S. live with paralysis, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Nearly 2 million of them wear ankle-foot orthosis, or AFOs, that stabilize their feet and allow them to walk.

John S. Cline/John Cline/Colorado State Univer Design and Merchandising Assistant Professor, Lida Aflatoony, designs a new shoe prototype at the Nancy Richardson Design Center for people with disabilities who wear a foot orthosis.

Morris realized there was a need for a solution after hearing from people with paralysis about the challenges of their footwear. She shared the data she collected with Lida Aflatoony, an assistant professor of design and merchandising at CSU, and the two worked together to create something new.

The Ultra Adapt shoe is athletic footwear in a trendy teal color — a stark contrast from the black and bulky shoes often used to accommodate an AFO.

“We made this shoe fashionable and adaptive at the same time,” said Aflatoony.

The professors used 3-D printers at CSU to create a mold and then constructed the shoe in a mini factory in Aflatoony’s office.

CSU Photography The Ultra Adapt shoe being constructed at CSU.

The shoe can accommodate at least three different types of orthosis. It has hidden zippers that make it easier to put on. It also has modules so that it can be worn as an open-heeled shoe in summer or a high-top in winter.

“If you are wearing an AFO, sometimes the interior of the shoe will rub and cause the lining of the shoe to wear out faster. Some of the modularity is so we can replace parts of the shoe that are wearing out a little bit faster,” Morris said.

The Ultra Adapt is patent-protected, and they are meeting with manufacturers to learn how to produce the shoes in mass in 2026.

“We've been connected with this amazing group called Lab to Life. They're helping us with commercialization,” Aflatoony said.

CSU professors invent a new shoe for people with foot disabilities

Lab to Life is a business laboratory at CSU that provides administrative support to CSU spinoff companies to bring their inventions to market.

The team hopes to bring the Ultra Adapt to the market next year so it can help people with disabilities walk and explore Colorado more comfortably and in style.