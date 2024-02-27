CSU police investigating case of indecent exposure at Campus Arboretum

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police at Colorado State University are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself around the school's Campus Arboretum.

The CSU Police Department said a woman was walking along Lake Street at 2:44 p.m. Monday when she witnessed a man who had exposed himself in the Campus Arboretum. She told police that she walked away, but "reported feeling followed for a short distance."

She said the man was white, about 6 feet tall and had an average build. At the time, he was wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants and a mask.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | February 27, 11am

Around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, two women reported a similar incident around the arboretum. Their descriptions of the suspect all matched.

Anybody with information on this incident is asked to contact CSU Police at 970-491-6425.