CSU complies with Trump’s anti-DEI directives — and sees protests — as other Colorado schools weigh responses

Colorado State University leaders plan to make staffing and policy changes to comply with the Trump administration’s most recent directives against diversity initiatives at educational institutions in an effort to preserve the school’s federal funding.

The university will “shift some employee job duties” along with making changes to human resources policies and processes, and change the institution’s website, to come into compliance with the federal crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, according to a communication this week by CSU President Amy Parsons.

The move sparked student protests on CSU’s Fort Collins campus on multiple days this week as hundreds gathered to decry what they saw as capitulation to a federal government intolerant of the diversity so often touted on the college campus.

Other Colorado universities and K-12 school districts say they are reviewing the new directives from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, which issued what is known as a “Dear Colleague” letter on Feb. 14 that lays out its interpretation of federal law.

“Treating students differently on the basis of race to achieve nebulous goals such as diversity, racial balancing, social justice or equity is illegal under controlling Supreme Court precedent,” wrote Craig Trainor, acting assistant secretary for the civil rights division.

