Watch Now
NewsState News

Actions

CSPD responds to false active shooter report at Colorado Springs School

Colorado Springs Police Department CSPD
KOAA
Colorado Springs Police Department CSPD
Posted at 10:43 AM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 15:01:51-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — Authorities in Colorado Springs responded to a report of an active shooter that is now being investigated as a false report at Colorado Springs School.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said there was no active shooter and there was no threat to students and faculty.

Police tell News5 this was a swatting call.

The Colorado Springs School later released a statement about the incident:

This morning, The Colorado Springs School was notified by the Colorado Springs Police Department that a report had been submitted regarding an active shooter on its campus.

As an added safety measure, police were dispatched to the campus to investigate the false report.

Officers are still at the school.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-D7GIVES-MARSHALLFIRE-SANDERS.png

Denver7 | Gives

Denver7 proud to be a part of helping families recovering from the Marshall Fire create new holiday memories