CSPD officer on leave following shooting during domestic violence call

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a police shooting from Sunday afternoon in Colorado Springs northeast of downtown.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were called to a home on N. Foote Avenue near E. Yampa Street for a domestic disturbance on Sunday afternoon.

Police said they searched the home for the suspect and found the person hiding inside. No details were provided on how long that search took place.

According to a thread on Twitter, CSPD officers ordered the suspect to surrender, and then used a Taser, and one officer fired at the suspect.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.

The officer who fired their weapon is on administrative leave, which is department policy.

Under Colorado law, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office will manage the investigation and report findings to the 4th Judicial District for review.

