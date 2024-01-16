CSP trooper's vehicle struck during crash investigation on Highway 131

TOPONAS, Colo. — A Colorado State Patrol (CSP) trooper was injured after their vehicle was struck while responding to a crash on Highway 131 Monday evening.

The trooper was investigating a single-vehicle crash on milepost 28 on Highway 131 just south of Toponas around 3:11 p.m. At one point, the trooper was in their vehicle when they were struck around 5:48 p.m., according to CSP.

The extent of the trooper's injuries is not known at this time, but CSP said the trooper was not taken to the hospital.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has blocked the roadway, according to Steamboat Radio, which first reported the incident.