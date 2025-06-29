CSP trooper injured after suspected DUI driver crashes into patrol car, flees; driver arrested

DENVER — A trooper with the Colorado State Patrol and a highway worker sustained minor injuries after a suspected drunk driver crashed into the back of a CSP patrol car on U.S. 36 early Sunday morning.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Bryan Granillo, sped off after the crash but was later apprehended after a second trooper caught up with the suspect’s vehicle and performed a tactical vehicle intervention, according to a CSP news release.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m.

Troopers say the suspect crashed into the rear of a CSP patrol vehicle that parked in the left lane of eastbound U.S. 36 near Pecos Street and was providing traffic control for a prior crash.

That prior crash involved six vehicles and left three people injured, all minor, according to Adams County Fire Rescue.

The trooper involved in the incident, Miguel Jeronimo, was released from the hospital with minor injuries, according to the CSP.

CSP said the highway worker sustained minor injuries after getting pinned in the crash.

Granillo was booked into the Adams County Sheriff’s Detention Facility on several charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both and felony eluding.