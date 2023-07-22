CSP trooper injured after 2 vehicles crash into separate accident scene on I-270 in Adams County

DENVER — A Colorado State Patrol trooper working an accident scene was seriously injured after two drivers crashed into a pair of CSP vehicles early Saturday morning.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. on Interstate 270 at milepost 1 in Adams County, according to the CSP.

The first driver struck an unoccupied CSP vehicle while the trooper was outside the vehicle. No injuries occurred.

Colorado State Patrol

Shortly after, a second vehicle entered the crash scene and struck a second unoccupied CSP vehicle. When the second vehicle was struck, it forced a trooper over a bridge barrier and down an embankment approximately 30 feet, the CSP said in a news release.

Colorado State Patrol

The trooper was transported to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers suspect that both drivers who entered the original crash scene were impaired. No injuries were reported from the suspects’ vehicles.

The eastbound lanes of I-270 are closed while the CSP investigates.