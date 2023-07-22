Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

CSP trooper injured after 2 vehicles crash into separate accident scene on I-270 in Adams County

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
trooper crash.png
troopercrash6.png
Posted at 10:06 AM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 12:07:31-04

DENVER — A Colorado State Patrol trooper working an accident scene was seriously injured after two drivers crashed into a pair of CSP vehicles early Saturday morning.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. on Interstate 270 at milepost 1 in Adams County, according to the CSP.

The first driver struck an unoccupied CSP vehicle while the trooper was outside the vehicle. No injuries occurred.

troopercrash3.png

Shortly after, a second vehicle entered the crash scene and struck a second unoccupied CSP vehicle. When the second vehicle was struck, it forced a trooper over a bridge barrier and down an embankment approximately 30 feet, the CSP said in a news release.

troopercrash2.png

The trooper was transported to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers suspect that both drivers who entered the original crash scene were impaired. No injuries were reported from the suspects’ vehicles.

The eastbound lanes of I-270 are closed while the CSP investigates.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
thumbnail.png

Community

Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Providing the tools students need to succeed