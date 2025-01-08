CSP seeking public’s help identifying driver suspected in fatal hit-in-run in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is searching for a suspect driver accused of striking and killing a 76-year-old woman who was walking across a crosswalk in El Paso County Wednesday morning.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) troopers responded to a hit-and-run crash on Constitution Avenue at Peterson Road in El Paso County shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday. This intersection is within Cimarron Hills, an unincorporated community in the county.

CSP said it determined that a driver in a pickup driver had hit a 76-year-old woman who was crossing Constitution Avenue in the crosswalk, and then fled the scene. The woman died at the scene.

The driver had been headed eastbound at the time, CSP said. Officials said they believe the vehicle is a dark-colored pickup and may be lifted. It may have damage to the grill, front corners and possibly the bumper.

No information was available on the driver, who has not been identified as of Wednesday.

Anybody with information about this crash is asked to call CSP at (719)-544-2424.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office will release the woman’s identity after notifying her family.