CSP searching for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run 13 miles north of Alamosa

MOSCA, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash 13 miles north of Alamosa.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday on Colorado 17 in Mosca, Colorado, according to CSP.

A pedestrian was killed, and the driver did not stop after the crash.

CSP believes the involved vehicle may be a black semi-truck with a tanker trailer. It may have damage to the front left portion of the truck.

Anyone with information about the crash or suspect vehicle is asked to call the Colorado State Patrol Alamosa Communications Center at 719-589-5807 and reference case #5B230178.