CSP searching for person of interest in deadly Boulder County crash

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is searching for a motorcyclist who is believed to be a person of interest in a deadly Boulder County crash.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 7 near milepost 30 in Boulder County. CSP said a maroon sedan rolled into a creek after driving off the shoulder. No further details were provided.

The agency described the person of interest as a motorcyclist riding a blue motorcycle. They were wearing a white and black outfit with a black helmet.

Person of interest in deadly Highway 7 in Boulder County 6-15-25

CSP is leading the investigation into the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash or the motorcyclist's identity is asked to call the agency's dispatch center at 303-445-1041 and reference case number 1D252331. Callers should be prepared to leave their contact information.

