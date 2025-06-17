CSP searching for person of interest in deadly Boulder County crash

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is searching for a motorcyclist who is believed to be a person of interest in a deadly Boulder County crash.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 7 near milepost 30 in Boulder County. CSP said a maroon sedan rolled into a creek after driving off the shoulder. No further details were provided.

The agency described the person of interest as a motorcyclist riding a blue motorcycle. They were wearing a white and black outfit with a black helmet.

Colorado State Patrol

CSP is leading the investigation into the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash or the motorcyclist's identity is asked to call the agency's dispatch center at 303-445-1041 and reference case number 1D252331. Callers should be prepared to leave their contact information.