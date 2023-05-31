CSP searching for driver involved in hit-and-run that killed scooter rider

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A scooter rider was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday evening in Jefferson County, and authorities are searching for the driver who fled the scene.

On May 27 around 11:30 p.m., Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash near southbound Wadsworth Boulevard, just north of W. Coal Mine Avenue in Jefferson County.



Investigators with CSP determined that a vehicle and a person on a red scooter had crashed, and the scooter rider had died. The driver had fled from the scene. The rider was hit by other passing motorists, CSP said.

Based on initial information, CSP said it believes the suspect vehicle was a Mazda.

The rider's identify has not been released, but CSP said he was 22 years old and from Littleton.

Anybody with information on this crash is asked to call the Denver Colorado State Patrol dispatch center at 303-239-4501 and use reference case number 1A231431.

