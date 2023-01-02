CSP searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A Medina Alert has been issued for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist over the weekend in El Paso County.

Colorado State Patrol said investigators responded to a report of a body in the road at 9:21 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived at the scene, which was near the intersection of Fontaine Boulevard and Metropolitan Street in Security-Widefield, they found a deceased 19-year-old from Colorado Springs.



CSP said it believes the crash happened between 10 a.m. Saturday and sunrise on Sunday.

The road was closed Sunday until about 3:30 p.m. as authorities investigated the crime.

Investigators said they believe the vehicle that struck the bicyclist was a 2015-2017 black Ford Expedition SUV with damage to its front passenger side headlight, bumper and fog light.

Information on the driver or the license plate number was not available.

Anybody with information on this crash or video footage from the area around the time of this crash is asked to call CSP in Pueblo at 719-544-2424, reference case #2B230002. Callers can remain anonymous.