CSP responds to 3 separate fatal crashes in greater Denver area

DENVER — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating three separate crashes that left three people dead in the greater Denver metro area Friday night and into early Saturday morning.

Drugs and alcohol are suspected in at least two of the crashes that involved a single vehicle in each incident in Jefferson, Weld and Adams counties.

The first crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. on North Federal Blvd., just north of West 64th Ave. in Adams County.

CSP said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a passing motorcycle. The person on the motorcycle was seriously injured.

Troopers said the pedestrian was jaywalking and may have been under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Their identity has not been released.

Around 2 a.m., CSP responded to two separate single-vehicle crashes in Jefferson and Weld counties.

The Jefferson County crash occurred on US 285 near Conifer and left the unbuckled driver, a 24-year-old man from Lakewood, dead after he was ejected from the vehicle, CSP said.

His passenger, a 24-year-old man from Glendale, sustained minor injuries. Troopers said he was wearing a seatbelt.

CSP said the car failed to negotiate a curve and went off the side of the ride and rolled. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this crash.

Around the same time in Weld County, a 24-year-old man from Greeley died after the car he was driving crashed near the intersection of County Road 64 and County Road 27.

His 25-year-old male passenger from Eaton sustained minor injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.