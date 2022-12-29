Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

CSP responding to crash involving at least 20 vehicles on southbound I-25 in Weld County

I-25 crash at milemarker 250 dec 29 2022
Colorado Department of Transportation
I-25 crash at milemarker 250 dec 29 2022
Posted at 1:34 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 15:35:09-05

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 25 are closed west of Johnstown due to a crash involving 20 to 25 vehicles.

Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said a caller first reported the crash around 11:57 a.m. Thursday.

The crash happened around milepoint 250, which is near Weld County Road 48.

Cutler said 20-25 vehicles crashed. Two people had minor injuries and were transported to a hospital, he said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No other details were immediately available.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 29, 11am

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-weatheraction.png

Streaming weather: Check live temps, conditions and cameras