CSP responding to crash involving at least 20 vehicles on southbound I-25 in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 25 are closed west of Johnstown due to a crash involving 20 to 25 vehicles.

Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said a caller first reported the crash around 11:57 a.m. Thursday.

The crash happened around milepoint 250, which is near Weld County Road 48.

Cutler said 20-25 vehicles crashed. Two people had minor injuries and were transported to a hospital, he said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No other details were immediately available.