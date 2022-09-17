Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

CSP: Platteville PD vehicle with suspect inside hit by train

Screen Shot 2022-09-16 at 9.30.23 PM.png
Larry Bases
Screen Shot 2022-09-16 at 9.30.23 PM.png
Posted at 9:28 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 23:31:32-04

A suspect was taken to the hospital after the Platteville police vehicle they were in was hit by a train Friday evening.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. in the area of Highway 85 and Weld County Road 36.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with a significant brain injury, according to Colorado State Patrol. The officer was not injured.

The train did not derail and is still on the tracks, CSP said. Union Pacific has been notified about the crash.

Authorities are investigating the incidents that led up to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360EMAILNL9-14.png

Sign up for in-depth, good news in your inbox each morning from Denver7