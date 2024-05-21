CSP motorcycle trooper, fire department vehicle crash on I-76 in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Colorado State Patrol motorcycle trooper crashed with a fire department vehicle.

The crash happened around 3:22 p.m. on Interstate 76 between milepost 45 and 46 in Weld County.

According to CSP, motorcycle troopers were on patrol eastbound on the interstate when one trooper crashed with an eastbound fire department vehicle.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, CSP said. They are expected to make a full recovery.

The driver of the fire department vehicle remained at the scene after the crash.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation, according to CSP.