Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

CSP motorcycle trooper, fire department vehicle crash on I-76 in Weld County

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Ambulance
Posted at 6:58 PM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 20:58:59-04

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Colorado State Patrol motorcycle trooper crashed with a fire department vehicle.

The crash happened around 3:22 p.m. on Interstate 76 between milepost 45 and 46 in Weld County.

According to CSP, motorcycle troopers were on patrol eastbound on the interstate when one trooper crashed with an eastbound fire department vehicle.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, CSP said. They are expected to make a full recovery.

The driver of the fire department vehicle remained at the scene after the crash.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation, according to CSP.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News