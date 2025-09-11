CSP investigating crash that led to physical fight near Castle Pines

CASTLE PINES, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is asking for the public's help as they investigate two people who began fighting after a crash near Castle Pines on Thursday morning.

CSP responded to the area of Interstate 25 and E. Castle Pines Parkway around 7:50 a.m. after learning about the crash, which involved a dark green Mercedes SUV and a white and red motorcycle.

Colorado State Patrol

CSP said after the crash, the Mercedes driver and motorcycle rider began physically fighting.

Anybody who saw the crash or fight, or has dash camera footage of it, is asked to call CSP dispatch at 303-239-4501 and reference case 1C252212.

No other details were available Thursday.