CSP investigating crash involving Lafayette police officer

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Lafayette police officer who was responding to a separate crash about a mile away.

On Saturday around 6:30 p.m., Colorado State Patrol received a report about a crash involving a Lafayette police officer. When troopers responded, they found the police vehicle — a Chevy Silverado — and a Toyota Camry at Highway 287 and W. South Boulder Road in Lafayette.



CSP said the officer was en route to a rollover crash at Exempla Circle and Highway 287, a little more than a mile down the road.

According to the investigation, CSP determined that the Lafayette police officer had been driving with lights and sirens on at the time of the crash. It's not yet clear what caused the crash.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 22, 9am

The officer was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Camry also had minor injuries, but declined to go to the hospital, CSP said.

The crash is under investigation by CSP. It is not yet clear if it will issue citations in connection with the crash.