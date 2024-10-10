CSP cracking down on impaired driving in Douglas, Arapahoe counties through weekend operation

DENVER — Colorado State Patrol troopers will crack down on impaired driving in Douglas and Arapahoe counties during a "surge enforcement" operation this weekend.

The operation, which runs from Friday through Sunday, will focus on major traffic arteries and feeder roads in the south metro area, according to CSP. There will also be an increased presence around the Great American Beer Festival.

There have been 67 deadly crashes and 331 serious injury crashes in Douglas and Arapahoe counties since 2020, according to CSP. The agency said most of those crashes happened on Thursday and Friday evenings.

CSP said the leading causal factors of those crashes were distracted or impaired driving, as well as speeding.

Drivers can help CSP by reporting suspected impaired drivers. After pulling over to a safe area, drivers should call 911 or *CSP (*277). Be prepared to provide the vehicle description, license plate number, location and direction of travel, as well as a description of the driver and their behavior.

Though the operation will focus on impaired driving, CSP said any dangerous driving behavior will be addressed.