CSP arrests Lawayne Mosley, father of Elijah McClain, for DUI, assaulting a peace officer

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol arrested Lawayne Mosley, father of Elijah McClain, for driving under the influence and assault on a peace officer following an incident at an Adams County gas station, the department announced Monday.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20.

According to CSP, a motorist called *CSP (*277) and said they spotted a possible DUI driver near Interstate 70 and Manilla Road near Bennett. The caller said the driver was weaving and not maintaining speed on the interstate, CSP said in its press release. The caller told the dispatcher the vehicle had exited I-70 and pulled into a gas station in Adams County.

A REDDI report (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) was aired to troopers in the area. CSP said a trooper arrived at the gas station shortly after and parked his patrol vehicle in front of the vehicle listed in the REDDI report.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the trooper went up to the driver, who was still in the vehicle. The driver did not comply with the trooper's instructions to exit the vehicle, the department said. The trooper then tried to help the driver out of the vehicle and was "physically assaulted," according to CSP.

A deputy with the Adams County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene and tased the driver, CSP said. Medical personnel arrived and offered treatment to the driver and the trooper, which the trooper refused, according to the department.

CSP said during the arrest, the driver identified himself as Lawayne Mosley, the father of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed after he was stopped by Aurora police while walking home from a convenience store on August 24, 2019.

Mosely was taken to the hospital for a voluntary blood test and cooperated with the DUI investigation, according to CSP. Other than the taser contact points, Mosley was not injured, CSP said.

Mosely was arrested for second-degree assault on a peace officer, driving under the influence, resisting arrest, careless driving and possession of a weapon while under the influence. He was booked into the Arapahoe County Jail.