CSFD releases cause of fire near the Ray Nixon Power Plant last week

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A fire last week near the Ray Nixon Power Plant in Fountain that sent one person to the hospital was ruled accidental, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

The injured person was taken to the hospital in serious condition. At this time, their name has not been released.

On Sept. 5, CSFD and several other agencies responded to a vehicle on fire south of the Ray Nixon and Front Range Power Plants, which are located off of Interstate 25 and north of the Pikes Peak International Raceway.



Investigators said the fire was ruled accidental due to a welding incident. The department believes this may have caused a loud explosion sound that several residents in the area heard.

One person — an employee with a company that is contracted by CSU — was airlifted to a hospital in Denver. No other injuries were reported.

The name of the contracted company has not been released.

According to CSU, there was no damage to infrastructure and the site is not at risk.