Crowded fall weekend interrupted by suspicious activity on Guanella Pass

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A crowded fall Saturday on Guanella Pass was interrupted after reports of a suspicious person in the area.
Clear Creek County deputies are urging visitors to avoid the area near mile marker 15 on Guanella Pass Road.
Deputies are searching the area of Naylor Lake and Silver Dollar Lake Trail for the person.
No other details were provided.
The pass is typically packed on the weekends this time of year with crowds seeking out the fall colors.
