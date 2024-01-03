Criminal investigation underway after Keystone skier collision that injured father, daughter

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a skier collision at Keystone Ski Resort that critically injured a man and his daughter Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident as a criminal case and is seeking information on the unidentified male skier who collided with the father-daughter from California at the bottom of the Bergman Bowl.

Investigators said the man struck the daughter first and then collided with the father. The daughter was treated and released. The father sustained serious bodily injuries and is in critical condition at a Denver area hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

“This catastrophic collision, resulting in devastating injuries, evolved into a criminal event once the unidentified person fled the scene without identifying himself or seeking aid,” Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons stated in a news release.

The sheriff’s office is asking for any witnesses or anyone with information related to this collision to please contact the Summit County 911 Center at 970-668-8600.