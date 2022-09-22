Crime Stoppers offers $2K reward for information on Adams County homicide

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A reward up to $2,000 is being offered through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers for information in connection with a homicide at a hotel on May 4.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, Juan Santoyo was found dead at a Comfort Inn, located at 401 E. 58th Avenue, that day.

Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the hotel after housekeeping reported finding a deceased person in one of the rooms.

The person was identified as Santoyo. The coroner's office determined he had been killed after suffering from blunt force trauma.

Anybody with information on this case is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. A $2,000 reward is available for anybody with information that leads to an arrest. All tips can remain anonymous.

No other details were available on this case.