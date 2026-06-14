Cries for help lead to rescue of man stuck nearly 24 hours in Wheat Ridge trench

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A man trapped at the bottom of a 15-foot construction trench in Wheat Ridge for nearly a day was rescued Saturday night.

The man’s cries for help are what led a passerby to discover him in a construction zone near N. Crossing Drive and Clear Creek Drive, according to West Metro Fire.

After finding the trapped man, West Metro Fire said the passerby flagged down an RTD driver, who called 911.

West Metro Fire

Crews arrived and found the trapped man stuck in mud and water at the bottom of the trench, West Metro Fire said.

Two firefighters climbed down to assess him, secured him in a Stokes basket, and lifted him out with a rope system, according to the agency.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were released.