Crews work to rescue teen who fell down abandoned missile silo near Deer Trail

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are working to rescue a teenage boy who is seriously injured after he fell 30 feet down an abandoned missile silo near Deer Trail in Arapahoe County Sunday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. near 82000 E. County Line Road 22, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a group of teenagers gained access to the entrance of the silo when one of them fell down the underground complex and onto twisted metal, broken concrete and stagnant water at the bottom of the silo.

The sheriff’s office said the rescue teams have entered the silo and have made contact with the victim. They said the teen is in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Crews were able to rescue the victim’s friends who were inside the tunnels with him, but the victim is still inside. It took crews about two hours navigating an extremely hazardous underground maze before they were able to locate the teen.

A press conference hosted by rescue crews working to free the teen was held around 10 a.m. They said this is one of the most difficult rescues they have worked on and underscored the dangers of these operations.

“It's … it is twisted metal, it is collapsed bores, it is concrete pieces everywhere. It's confined space. There's stagnant water. It's just a mix of collapse and confined space and vertical triangle,” Sable Altura Fire Battalion Chiefs Rich Solomon said. “Typically you have one type of rescue. You have confined space rescue or you have a high angle rescue, but this this was all of them.”

Watch the full press conference in the player below:

Crews provide update on missile silo rescue efforts

A rescue helicopter is on standby. Crews from South Metro Fire, Sable Altura Fire Rescue and other agencies are on scene assisting in the rescue efforts.

There are six former Titan I missile complexes in Colorado, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The Titan I was a 98-foot-long, two-stage missile and was designed to carry nuclear warheads. They were decommissioned and the missiles removed in 1965.

The silo where the teen fell, labeled One (2B), is on private property and is fenced off with a gate that appears to have been damaged. Men were seen repairing the gate that has a "no trespassing" sign attached to it.

The property owner told Denver7 that he intends to press charges, which he said he has done in the past. His father bought the property sometime after the silo was decommissioned in the 60s. He said it's been "a headache" to own ever since.

