Crews searching for person missing in water at Chatfield State Park

Crews are searching for a person missing in the water at Chatfield State Park Thursday evening.

South Metro Fire District first announced that a water rescue was underway around 5:45 p.m. Colorado Parks and Wildlife crews were also responding, according to the post. As of 8 p.m., there had been no further updates on the search.

A spokesperson from SMFD said just before 9 p.m. that there were 40 people searching, including personnel from South Metro, West Metro Fire, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

No information about the person, including their age, has been released. Denver7 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story that may be updated.