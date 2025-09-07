Crews search Horsetooth Reservoir for missing paddleboarder

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Crews with Poudre Fire Authority are searching the Satanka Cove area of Horsetooth Reservoir on Sunday for a missing paddleboarder.
The missing person was reported to have fallen off a paddleboard.
Larimer County Rangers and Emergency Services are assisting with the search.
This is a developing story
