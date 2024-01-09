Crews retrieve vehicle from Aurora pond after suspected DUI crash

AURORA, Colo. — Crews on Tuesday retrieved a truck that was submerged in an Aurora pond after a suspected DUI crash.

The single-vehicle crash happened Sunday night near East Colfax Avenue and North Quentin Street.

The 38-year-old driver was able to escape before the truck sank into the icy pond and was later arrested for DUI, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Crews with South Metro Fire Rescue, Aurora Fire Rescue, Falck Rocky Mountain and Western Towing assisted in the retrieval.