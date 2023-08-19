Crews respond to residential fire in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. — Firefighters responded to a residential fire in Arvada Saturday. No injuries were reported.

A two-alarm fire broke out in the 6900 block of Independence Street around 3 p.m.

The Arvada Fire Department reported on social media about an hour after arriving that crews were "in defensive operations meaning they are not going on the inside to fight this fire."

Additional crews from fairmount Fire-Rescue and West Metro Fire Rescue assisted Arvada Fire.

There's no word on the extent of damage. The cause is under investigation.