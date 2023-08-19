Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crews respond to residential fire in Arvada

arvada fire.png
Arvada Fire
arvada fire.png
Posted at 4:05 PM, Aug 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-19 18:11:16-04

ARVADA, Colo. — Firefighters responded to a residential fire in Arvada Saturday. No injuries were reported.

A two-alarm fire broke out in the 6900 block of Independence Street around 3 p.m.

The Arvada Fire Department reported on social media about an hour after arriving that crews were "in defensive operations meaning they are not going on the inside to fight this fire."

Additional crews from fairmount Fire-Rescue and West Metro Fire Rescue assisted Arvada Fire.

There's no word on the extent of damage. The cause is under investigation.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like Denver7 to follow up? Click and let us know