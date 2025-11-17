Crews recover body of ice climber near Ouray

OURAY, Colo. — Members of the Ouray Mountain Rescue Team (OMRT) recovered the body of an ice climber early Sunday morning.

OMRT said the climber died the previous day near Precipice Peak in the West Fork of the Cimarron River.

They did not disclose a possible cause of death.

The climber’s identity has not been released.

The operation involved multiple agencies, including the Ouray County Sheriff's Office.