Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Crews recover body of ice climber near Ouray

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 17, 11am
iceclimber.png
Posted

OURAY, Colo. — Members of the Ouray Mountain Rescue Team (OMRT) recovered the body of an ice climber early Sunday morning.

OMRT said the climber died the previous day near Precipice Peak in the West Fork of the Cimarron River.

They did not disclose a possible cause of death.

The climber’s identity has not been released.

The operation involved multiple agencies, including the Ouray County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.