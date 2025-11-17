Crews recover body of ice climber near Ouray

OURAY, Colo. — Members of the Ouray Mountain Rescue Team (OMRT) recovered the body of an ice climber early Sunday morning.
OMRT said the climber died the previous day near Precipice Peak in the West Fork of the Cimarron River.
They did not disclose a possible cause of death.
The climber’s identity has not been released.
The operation involved multiple agencies, including the Ouray County Sheriff's Office.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Advocates call for action as CO's older population grows, care gets expensive
FAA changes Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport flight paths, but noise still a community concern
A solution to the childcare shortage: Nederland celebrates milestone in new facility construction
Downtown Greeley eatery struggles as construction drives away longtime customers
Older Coloradans find community and fill crucial staffing gaps in early childhood classrooms
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.